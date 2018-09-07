'Flipping Out' stars Jeff Lewis, Jenni Pulos part ways

Jeff Lewis (L) and Jenni Pulos have reportedly ended their professional relationship. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Flipping Out stars Jeff Lewis and Jenni Pulos have reportedly gone their separate ways.

Us Weekly confirmed Thursday the Bravo television personalities have ended their professional relationship ahead of the show's Season 11 premiere.

Lewis and Pulos are longtime friends who have starred on Flipping Out since 2007. The show follows Lewis and his team as they flip houses in the Los Angeles area, with Pulos serving as project manager and Lewis' assistant.

People said Pulos left Lewis' company, Jeff Lewis Design, a few months ago. The pair have reportedly not spoken since.

"It's sad," a source said. "They used to be inseparable but their differences just got too big to overcome."

"They found fame together so there was always this thought that nothing could tear them apart, but that hasn't been the case," the insider added. "They'll never come back from this. It's over."

Another source said Lewis and Pulos called it quits after months of mounting tension.

"They both had different priorities pushing them in opposite directions," the insider said. "It was only a matter of time before it eventually exploded."

Sources said Pulos' emotional departure will be featured in Season 11, which premieres Sept. 11.