Kate Hudson (R) and Danny Fujikawa attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Snatched" on May 10, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kate Hudson attends the Golden Globe Awards on January 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kate Hudson posted a mirror selfie Thursday ahead of her daughter's birth. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Pregnant actress Kate Hudson shows off her baby bump in a new bikini photo.

The 39-year-old star flaunted her "outie" belly button in a picture Thursday ahead of the birth of her baby girl with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

The snapshot shows Hudson posing for a mirror selfie in her bathroom. The expectant mom wears a yellow bikini and a red kimono.

"#Outie," she wrote.

Hudson confirmed in April she's expecting with Fujikawa. She compared baby bumps with a friend in a photo Aug. 23, saying she is "almost" to her due date.

"We growing humans #BothNumberThree #BothFirstGirls #14yearsOfFrienship #AlmostThere @angigreene," the star wrote.

Hudson previously told fans she is in the "home stretch" of her pregnancy.

"Working all day today and realizing that I should probably be sharing some work life because that's a huge part of my day to day but... I'm too pregnant and too lazy so here's a picture of what I wish I was doing all day," she captioned a picture of herself in bed.

Hudson is already parent to 14-year-old Ryder with Chris Robinson and 7-year-old son Bingham with Matthew Bellamy. She traveled to Italy with Fujikawa and her sons in July.