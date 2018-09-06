Denise Richards got engaged to Aaron Phypers after about a year of dating. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Denise Richards is reportedly engaged to boyfriend Aaron Phypers.

Us Weekly confirmed Thursday the 47-year-old model and actress got engaged to Phypers after about a year of dating.

People said Richards and Phypers are planning an intimate wedding with family and friends.

"The two of them are very happy and have settled into life with one another, so now they're pretty focused on getting this very intimate ceremony off the ground," a source said. "They're just ready to start their married life together."

"Denise and Aaron just want a small group of people to be at the wedding, really just their inner circle," the insider added. "They've both done this before and this time just want to exchange vows in front of the people who are most important."

Richards was previously wed to actor Charlie Sheen, while Phypers was married to actress Nicolette Sheridan. Phypers finalized his divorce from Sheridan in August after splitting from the former Desperate Housewives star in July 2016.

"Aaron and Denise just got engaged and would love to be married sooner than later now that his divorce is finally in his past," a source said. "He moved on from his past relationship a long time ago, and marrying Denise is a welcome new chapter for both of them."

Richards and Phypers were first linked in September 2017. Phypers shared a cozy photo with Richards during a date at The Sunset Restaurant in Malibu, Calif., in July.

"#beachday #malibu #mylife #mylove #deniserichards," he captioned the post.