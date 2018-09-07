Chloe Grace Moretz attends the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "Greta" on Thursday. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Chloe Grace Moretz attends the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "Greta" on Thursday. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Chloe Grace Moretz attends the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "Greta" on Thursday. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Chloe Grace Moretz took to the red carpet Thursday to promote her new film.

The 21-year-old American actress attended the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of her movie Greta at Ryerson Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

Moretz was all smiles in a long, pink velvet dress with sheer black sleeves and neckline. The star had shared photos and videos on Instagram Stories as she prepared for the event.

"Getting ready for the #Greta premiere," she captioned one post. She later shared a closeup selfie as she made her way to the premiere.

Greta is directed by Neil Jordan (Interview with the Vampire) and co-stars Maika Monroe and Isabelle Huppert. The movie follows a restaurant hostess (Moretz) who befriends an older woman (Huppert) with disturbing motives.

"What attracted me to the movie was it wasn't about vampires and it wasn't about demons and monsters," Jordan said, according to EW. "It was actually about somebody who is deeply, deeply insane and psychopathic."

"There is nothing to [redeem] her, actually, and it is precisely what I like about her; [there's] nothing to justify this monstrosity in her," Huppert added of her character.

Greta opens in theaters in 2019.