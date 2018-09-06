Bachelor Nation alums Clay Harbor, Angela Amezcua dating

A post shared by Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) on May 10, 2018 at 5:37pm PDT

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Clay Harbor has found love with fellow Bachelor Nation alum Angela Amezcua.

The 31-year-old NFL free agent confirmed his relationship with Amezcua, 28, in an Instagram post Wednesday.

Harbor shared a photo of himself with Amezcua at The Den pub in Los Angeles. He referred to Amezcua as his "Woman Crush Wednesday" in the caption.

"What do the kids call it? Woman crush Wednesday? Welp here's mine," the star wrote, adding a heart eyes emoji. "#outkickingmycoverage #whatwashethinking #wcw."

Amezcua posted a picture with Harbor on her own account.

"Paradise Found," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Harbor competed for Becca Kufrin's affections in The Bachelorette Season 14, while Amezcua appeared in The Bachelor Season 21 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 5. Harbor said on Instagram Stories that fellow Season 14 alum Chris Randone set him up with Amezcua.

"Big shoutout to @chrisrandone for setting this up," he wrote.

Harbor has played football for the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars. He left The Bachelorette after injuring his wrist during a football game with the other contestants.