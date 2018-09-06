Luann de Lesseps responded to comments Dorinda Medley made during the "Real Housewives of New York" Season 10 reunion. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Luann de Lesseps is shooting down Dorinda Medley's remarks about her recent rehab stint.

The 53-year-old television personality responded on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live to comments Medley, her Real Housewives of New York co-star, made during the Season 10 reunion.

De Lesseps was seeking treatment for alcohol abuse when the reunion was filmed and does not appear in the episodes. Medley said in Part 2 of the reunion that De Lesseps was "practically court-ordered" to attend rehab.

"It was not court-ordered to go to rehab. I went on my own recognizance, so Dorinda doesn't know anything about me," De Lesseps said in response.

"I went because I felt that I needed to go and take care of myself," she explained. "I take it very seriously, my sobriety, and it's 51 days [sober] today."

De Lesseps also denied Ramona Singer's claim she was so "out of it" one night that she had to be escorted out of an establishment.

"I was never at the Beacon this summer, so that is a total lie, and at Chris Birch's party I was not kicked out, Ramona," she said. "So you gotta stop making stuff up to make yourself look better, Ramona. It's not going to happen."

De Lesseps returned to rehab in July after having a relapse. She previously sought treatment in December after she was arrested and charged with disorderly intoxication and battery on a police officer.