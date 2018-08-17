Trending Stories

Legendary soul singer Aretha Franklin dies at 76
Stars mourn Aretha Franklin: 'She sang and played magnificently'
'Catfish' host Nev Schulman, wife expecting second child
Telltale announces schedule for final 'Walking Dead' game
Ryan Phillippe's 'Shooter' canceled after three seasons

Photo Gallery

 
Japan marks 73rd WWII anniversary

Latest News

Scarlett Johansson named Forbes' highest-paid actress for 2018
World's biggest shipper to spin off Maersk Drilling
Bodies of missing woman, 2 girls found at Colorado oil facility
Travis Scott announces tour; Kylie Jenner and Stormi going, too
Pentagon: China building bombers, training pilots for missions against U.S.
 
Back to Article
/