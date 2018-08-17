Aug. 17 (UPI) -- TNT has announced it ordered The Angel of Darkness, a 2019 follow-up to its limited series The Alienist.

Starring Daniel Brühl, Luke Evans and Dakota Fanning, The Alienist is up for six Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited Series.

The new story will once again follow the unlikely team of psychiatrist Laszlo Kreizler, newspaper illustrator John Moore and a police detective Sara Howard as it works to solve crimes in early 20th century New York City.

"We could not be prouder of The Alienist's outstanding, award-worthy performance and all of the work the incredible actors and crew put in to bring that story and time period to life," Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming for TNT, said in a statement Thursday. "Our audience fell in love with these multi-dimensional, timeless characters and the journey of their struggles living in complicated times. With this new story in TNT's suspense collection, we will further immerse viewers into their world as they are confronted with a new enemy."

Evans celebrated the renewal on Twitter.

"So happy to be able to share this amazing news with you all!!! @dakotafanning @thedanielbruhl and I cannot wait to get back to that immersive and historical world that we all loved to be part of and which we miss so much! @suspensetnt #theangelofdarkness," he wrote.