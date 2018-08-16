Patti Smith arrives on the red carpet at "The Seagull" screening on May 10 in New York City. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Actress Jessica Chastain attends the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica on January 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Director Darren Aronofsky arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "Mother!" on September 13, 2017 in New York City File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress Millie Bobby Brown is set to narrate an episode of the new virtual reality series "Spheres." File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Producer Darren Aronofsky has tapped Stranger Things standout Millie Bobby Brown to narrate an episode of his virtual-reality series Spheres, which is to stream on Oculus this fall.

Jessica Chastain and Patti Smith will also each lend their voice to a chapter in the three-part space saga, which is scheduled to screen in its entirety for the first time at the Venice Film Festival, Variety said.

"It's fantastic to have Millie Bobby Brown narrate the second episode of Spheres -- not just because she's very talented but also because she has a huge following amongst millennials, which is our target demo with VR experiments like Spheres," producer Antoine Cayrol said.

Aronofsky posted on Instagram a mesmerizing clip from Brown's episode, which shows animated renderings of planets, which the 14-year-old, British actress can be heard slowly naming.

"We've always called to worlds beyond our own," she says in the brief preview.

"#firstlook of the final #vr episode of #spheres. @milliebobbybrown joins @jessicachastain and @thisispattismith in director @elizamcnitt incredible 3-part cosmo epic. world premier soon at the #venicefilmfestival www.experiencespheres.com," Aronofsky wrote.