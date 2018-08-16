Ryan Phillippe's 'Shooter' canceled after three seasons

Mark Wahlberg attends the premiere of "Mile 22" in Los Angeles on August 9. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Ryan Phillippe's action-drama Shooter has been canceled after three seasons.

The Hollywood Reporter noted USA Network's decision not to bring the show back for a fourth season was made after the series' 2016 premiere was delayed several times in the wake of mass shootings, then Season 2 was cut short after Phillippe broke his leg.

Season 3 is airing now and the Sept. 13 episode will now likely be the series finale.

Variety said NBCU's Universal Cable Productions and Paramount Television are shopping a possible fourth season to other networks/streaming outlets.

Based on Stephen Hunter's novels about expert sniper Bob Lee Swagger, the series was preceded by the 2007 movie of the same name, which starred Mark Wahlberg.

Wahlberg and Phillippe are producers on the TV show.