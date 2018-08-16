Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Aug. 14: Halle Berry, Steve Martin
Legendary soul singer Aretha Franklin dies at 76
Raúl Castillo, Adrian Gonzalez join 'Vida' Season 2
Famous birthdays for Aug. 16: Angela Bassett, Madonna
Famous birthdays for Aug. 15: Debra Messing, Jennifer Lawrence

Photo Gallery

 
'Crazy Rich Asians' premieres in Los Angeles

Latest News

Danny fights for New York in new 'Iron Fist' Season 2 trailer
Mountain lion, bobcat visit California home
Severe rain headed for Northeast after killing 2 in Midwest
U.S. concerned Russian satellite could be space weapon
Stars mourn Aretha Franklin: 'She sang and played magnificently'
 
Back to Article
/