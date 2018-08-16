Actress Sandra Oh will have several new co-stars when her show "Killing Eve" returns next spring. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Nina Sosanya, Julian Barratt and Edward Bluemel have joined the ensemble of Killing Eve for Season 2.

Sosanya is from Love Actually, Barratt is from Mindhorn and Bluemel is from A Discovery of Witches.

"This is gunna be #rad guys," Bluemel tweeted Wednesday.

Led by returning stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, Killing Eve will return with new episodes next spring. It is currently shooting in Europe, BBC America said in a press release.

Based on Luke Jennings' Codename Villanelle novellas, the action drama was renewed in April before its Season 1 premiere.

Last month, Oh became the first person of Asian descent to get a lead actress Emmy nod for her performance in the show.