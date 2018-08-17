Julia Louis-Dreyfus arrives on the red carpet at the 76th Annual Peabody Awards on May 20, 2017 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, actors Gary Cole, Clea DuVall, Anna Chlumsky, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kevin Dunn, Tony Hale, Matt Walsh, Sam Richardson and Reid Scott, winners of the award for Outstanding Comedy Series for "Veep," appear at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actress/producer Julia Louis-Dreyfus is back at work on her comedy series "Veep." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Emmy-winning actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus shared on social media a video of her emotional return to work on the HBO political comedy Veep.

Filming began this week on the show's seventh and final season. Louis-Dreyfus battled breast cancer after Season 6.

"Before the first shot of season 7 of @veephbo. So deeply grateful to be back together with all these superb people," the 57-year-old actress tweeted Thursday, along with the video, which was shot in a hotel room.

In the clip, she says: "I really appreciate everyone coming back and working it out to come back. I am very grateful. Thank you very much. Love you guys. Season 7!"

She then blows a kiss to the crew as her co-star Tony Hale, who plays her loyal assistant, can be seen smiling in the background.

The show co-stars Anna Chlumsky, Kevin Dunn, Matt Walsh, Sam Richardson and Reid Scott.