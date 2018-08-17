Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Emmy-winning actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus shared on social media a video of her emotional return to work on the HBO political comedy Veep.
Filming began this week on the show's seventh and final season. Louis-Dreyfus battled breast cancer after Season 6.
"Before the first shot of season 7 of @veephbo. So deeply grateful to be back together with all these superb people," the 57-year-old actress tweeted Thursday, along with the video, which was shot in a hotel room.
In the clip, she says: "I really appreciate everyone coming back and working it out to come back. I am very grateful. Thank you very much. Love you guys. Season 7!"
She then blows a kiss to the crew as her co-star Tony Hale, who plays her loyal assistant, can be seen smiling in the background.
The show co-stars Anna Chlumsky, Kevin Dunn, Matt Walsh, Sam Richardson and Reid Scott.
