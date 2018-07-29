Cops, rivals close in on Marty Byrde in new 'Ozark' trailer

Laura Linney arrives for the the 24th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles on January 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Netflix released a new trailer for Season 2 of Jason Bateman's "Ozark" Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Netflix released a trailer Sunday for Season 2 of its crime drama Ozark, starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney.

The stars play Marty and Wendy Byrde, money launderers who work for a drug cartel.

This weekend's 105-second preview shows both the couple's fellow criminals and law enforcement agents plotting to put them out of business, all as their children confront them about what they do for a living.

"These people that we work for, we used to think we were different from them," Marty is heard saying in the clip.

"And you are the one who always says, 'People make choices,'" Wendy replies.

Bateman was nominated this month for a Best Actor in a TV Drama Emmy for his work in Season 1.

Season 2 is to begin Aug. 31.