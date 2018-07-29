'Romanoffs' with Amanda Peet, Aaron Eckhart to debut Oct. 12

July 29 (UPI) -- Amazon has released on YouTube a brief teaser announcing the full cast and debut date for its upcoming series The Romanoffs.

Among the names the video shows in Russian, then English are: Aaron Eckhart, Diane Lane, Isabelle Huppert, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Amanda Peet, Jack Huston, Kathryn Hahn, Noah Wyle, Paul Reiser, Clea DuVall, Griffin Dunne, Ben Miles, Corey Stoll, Radha Mitchell and Andrew Rannells.

Set to premiere on Oct. 12, the globe-trotting, anthology series was created by Mad Men mastermind Matthew Weiner. It follows eight separate stories about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family.

Czar Nicholas II, his wife Alexandra and their children were murdered by revolutionaries July 17, 1918 after they were held captive for two months. Though the whereabouts of their bodies was unknown for years, later DNA tests confirmed their identities and they were buried together in a St. Petersburg cathedral in 1998.