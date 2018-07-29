'Better Call Saul,' 'Fear the Walking Dead' renewed for 5th seasons

July 29 (UPI) -- The legal dramedy Better Call Saul and zombie-apocalypse saga Fear The Walking Dead have been renewed for fifth seasons on AMC.

Better Call Saul is a prequel to the network's classic Breaking Bad. It stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando and Giancarlo Esposito. Season 4 is to begin Aug. 6.

Fear the Walking Dead is a western companion series to the south-set The Walking Dead. Its ensemble includes Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace and Jenna Elfman. The second half of Season 4 is to debut Aug. 12.

"In an environment where viewer choice is almost unlimited, the success of these shows is especially meaningful, with characters and stories that our viewers connect with and return to season after season," David Madden -- president of original programming for AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios -- said in a statement Saturday. "It's a privilege to continue collaborating with and sharing the vision of the talented creatives behind these series, and we're excited to start exploring the next chapter in the lives of these unique and complex characters."