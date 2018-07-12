'Game of Thrones,' 'SNL,' 'Westworld' lead the Emmy field

July 12 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones led with 22 when nominations for the 70th annual Emmy Awards were announced in Los Angeles Thursday morning.

The Handmaid's Tale actress Samira Wiley and The Blacklist alum Ryan Eggold read aloud the names of the contenders in the top categories during a live-streamed event.

Saturday Night Live and Westworld are up for 21 prizes apiece and The Handmaid's Tale was nominated for 20.

Winners will be announced at a gala to be broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater on Sept. 17. The ceremony honoring excellence in television will be hosted by Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost and Michael Che.

The nominees in the top categories are:



Best Drama

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This is Us

Westworld



Best Comedy

Atlanta

Barry

black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt



Best Actor in a Drama

Jason Bateman Ozark

Sterling K. Brown This is Us

Ed Harris Westworld

Matthew Rhys The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia This is Us

Jeffrey Wright Westworld



Best Actress in a Drama

Claire Foy The Crown

Tatiana Maslany Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh Killing Eve

Keri Russell The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood Westworld



Best Actor in a Comedy

Anthony Anderson black-ish

Ted Danson The Good Place

Larry David Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover Atlanta

Bill Hader Barry

William H. Macy Shameless



Best Actress in a Comedy

Pamela Adlon Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Allison Janney Mom

Issa Rae Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross black-ish

Lily Tomlin Grace & Frankie



Best Supporting Actor in a Drama

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage Game of Thrones

Joseph Fiennes The Handmaid's Tale

David Harbour Stranger Things

Mandy Patinkin Homeland

Matt Smith The Crown



Best Supporting Actress in a Drama

Alexis Bledel The Handmaid's Tale

Millie Bobby Brown Stranger Things

Ann Dowd The Handmaid's Tale

Lena Headey Game of Thrones

Thandie Newton Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski The Handmaid's Tale



Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Louie Anderson Baskets

Alec Baldwin Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Shalhoub The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson Saturday Night Live

Henry Winkler



Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Zazie Beetz Atlanta

Alex Borstein The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Aidy Bryant Saturday Night Live

Betty Gilpin GLOW

Leslie Jones Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon Saturday Night Live

Laurie Metcalf Roseanne

Megan Mullally Will & Grace



Best Limited Series

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose



Best TV Movie

Fahrenheit 451

Flint

Paterno

The Tale

Black Mirror: USS Callister



Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Antonio Banderas Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Benedict Cumberbatch Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels The Looming Tower

John Legend Jesus Christ Superstar

Jesse Plemons Dark Mirror



Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Laura Dern The Tale

Jessica Biel The Sinner

Michelle Dockery Godless

Edie Falco The Menendez Brothers

Regina King Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson American Horror Story



Best Variety/Talk Show

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert



Best Reality Competition Show

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

Rupaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice



All of the nominees can be viewed at emmys.com.