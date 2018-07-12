'Game of Thrones,' 'SNL,' 'Westworld' lead the Emmy field

July 12 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones led with 22 when nominations for the 70th annual Emmy Awards were announced in Los Angeles Thursday morning.
The Handmaid's Tale actress Samira Wiley and The Blacklist alum Ryan Eggold read aloud the names of the contenders in the top categories during a live-streamed event.
Saturday Night Live and Westworld are up for 21 prizes apiece and The Handmaid's Tale was nominated for 20.
Winners will be announced at a gala to be broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater on Sept. 17. The ceremony honoring excellence in television will be hosted by Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost and Michael Che.
The nominees in the top categories are:
Best Drama
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This is Us
Westworld
Best Comedy
Atlanta
Barry
black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Best Actor in a Drama
Jason Bateman Ozark
Sterling K. Brown This is Us
Ed Harris Westworld
Matthew Rhys The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia This is Us
Jeffrey Wright Westworld
Best Actress in a Drama
Claire Foy The Crown
Tatiana Maslany Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh Killing Eve
Keri Russell The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood Westworld
Best Actor in a Comedy
Anthony Anderson black-ish
Ted Danson The Good Place
Larry David Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover Atlanta
Bill Hader Barry
William H. Macy Shameless
Best Actress in a Comedy
Pamela Adlon Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Allison Janney Mom
Issa Rae Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross black-ish
Lily Tomlin Grace & Frankie
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage Game of Thrones
Joseph Fiennes The Handmaid's Tale
David Harbour Stranger Things
Mandy Patinkin Homeland
Matt Smith The Crown
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama
Alexis Bledel The Handmaid's Tale
Millie Bobby Brown Stranger Things
Ann Dowd The Handmaid's Tale
Lena Headey Game of Thrones
Thandie Newton Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski The Handmaid's Tale
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Louie Anderson Baskets
Alec Baldwin Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tony Shalhoub The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson Saturday Night Live
Henry Winkler
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Zazie Beetz Atlanta
Alex Borstein The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Aidy Bryant Saturday Night Live
Betty Gilpin GLOW
Leslie Jones Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon Saturday Night Live
Laurie Metcalf Roseanne
Megan Mullally Will & Grace
Best Limited Series
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Best TV Movie
Fahrenheit 451
Flint
Paterno
The Tale
Black Mirror: USS Callister
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Antonio Banderas Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Benedict Cumberbatch Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels The Looming Tower
John Legend Jesus Christ Superstar
Jesse Plemons Dark Mirror
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Laura Dern The Tale
Jessica Biel The Sinner
Michelle Dockery Godless
Edie Falco The Menendez Brothers
Regina King Seven Seconds
Sarah Paulson American Horror Story
Best Variety/Talk Show
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Best Reality Competition Show
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
Rupaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
All of the nominees can be viewed at emmys.com.
