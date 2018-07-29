Home / Entertainment News / TV

Octavia Spencer to star in Netflix series 'Madam C.J. Walker'

By Karen Butler  |  July 29, 2018
July 29 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer is to star in Netflix's Madam C.J. Walker.

The series is adapted from the book On Her Own Ground by A'Lelia Bundles, who is Walker's great-great granddaughter and will serve as a consultant, Variety said.

The showrunners will be Janine Sherman Barrois and Elle Johnson.

"This is the untold and highly irreverent story of black hair care pioneer and mogul Madam C.J. Walker and how she overcame hostile turn-of-the-century America, epic rivalries, tumultuous marriages and some trifling family to become America's first black, self-made female millionaire," said a press release announcing the project Sunday.

Spencer, 46, is known for her roles in the films The Shape of Water, Hidden Figures and The Help.

