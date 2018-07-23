Home / Entertainment News / TV

Chris Klein to play super-villain in Season 5 of 'The Flash'

By Karen Butler  |  July 23, 2018 at 8:14 PM
July 23 (UPI) -- American Pie and Election alum Chris Klein is joining the cast of The Flash for Season 5, which is scheduled to premiere Oct. 9 on The CW.

Klein will play Cicada, the villain who faces off against the titular superhero played by Grant Gustin.

"After outthinking The Thinker, you'd hope that Barry Allen aka The Flash might have some down time to contemplate his future with his new wife, Iris (played by Candice Patton,)" a press release said. "But with their speedster daughter from the future, Nora (played by Jessica Parker Kennedy), already grown and a part of their lives, they've now got to face Central City's newest menace -- the DC super-villain Cicada!"

"So Stoked!" Klein tweeted Sunday, along with a link to a news report about his casting.

