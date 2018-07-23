Penelope Ann Miller to play Archie's nemesis in 'Riverdale' Season 3

July 23 (UPI) -- Penelope Ann Miller has joined the cast of The CW's young-adult drama Riverdale for Season 3.

The show is a pitch-dark Archie Comics adaptation.

Miller, whose credits include The Artist, Carlito's Way and The Freshman, will play Ms. Wright, a prosecutor determined to convict Archie Andrews (played by K.J. Apa) of a murder Hiram Lodge (played by Mark Consuelos) framed him for at the end of Season 2, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Season 3 of Riverdale is to begin Oct. 10. A 3-minute trailer previewing what fans can expect in the upcoming episodes was shown during the weekend at San Diego Comic-Con.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa also told the crowd during a panel discussion about the series, "There will definitely be another musical episode," according to EW.com.

The show's ensemble also includes Camila Mendes as Veronica, Lili Reinhart as Betty and Cole Sprouse as Jughead.