Ciara, Julianne Hough to guest star on 'World of Dance'

By Karen Butler  |  July 23, 2018 at 7:52 PM
July 23 (UPI) -- Savion Glover, Julianne Hough, Mel B, Paula Abdul and Misty Copeland are slated to help out this summer on World of Dance, NBC announced Monday.

The artists will serve as guest mentors or judges on the competition series, which is hosted by Jenna Dewan, who also is a mentor. The permanent Season 2 judges are Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and NE-YO.

"I'm SO EXCITED about mentoring w/ @jennadewan on @NBCWorldofDance later this season!! I'll be on the show 8/22 and 8/29! Everyone be sure to watch! xoP #WorldOfDance," Abdul wrote on Twitter.

"This will be fun!! So excited to be a Guest Mentor on @NBCWorldofDance later this season during Divisional Finals! My episode will be on 9/5 - don't miss it! #WorldofDance," Ciara tweeted.

"Honored to have the lovely @OfficialMelB as my Guest Mentor on @NBCWorldofDance this season! #worldofdance," NE-YO said.

The show has already been renewed for a third season to debut in 2019.

