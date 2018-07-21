Freeform orders Season 2 of 'Marvel's Cloak & Dagger'

July 21 (UPI) -- Freeform has renewed sci-fi drama Marvel's Cloak & Dagger for a second season.
Ten new episodes are scheduled to debut in the spring. The show premiered on the cable network last month.
The renewal announcement was made at San Diego Comic-Con Friday. Celebrating the occasion were cast members Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph, Emma Lahana and Ally Maki, and executive producers Joe Pokaski and Jeph Loeb.
"Marvel's Cloak & Dagger is the story of Tandy Bowen and Tyrone Johnson -- two teenagers from very different backgrounds, who find themselves burdened by and awakened to newly discovered superpowers which are mysteriously linked to one another," a synopsis said.
