Freeform orders Season 2 of 'Marvel's Cloak & Dagger'

By Karen Butler  |  July 21, 2018 at 2:04 PM
July 21 (UPI) -- Freeform has renewed sci-fi drama Marvel's Cloak & Dagger for a second season.

Ten new episodes are scheduled to debut in the spring. The show premiered on the cable network last month.

The renewal announcement was made at San Diego Comic-Con Friday. Celebrating the occasion were cast members Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph, Emma Lahana and Ally Maki, and executive producers Joe Pokaski and Jeph Loeb.

"Marvel's Cloak & Dagger is the story of Tandy Bowen and Tyrone Johnson -- two teenagers from very different backgrounds, who find themselves burdened by and awakened to newly discovered superpowers which are mysteriously linked to one another," a synopsis said.

