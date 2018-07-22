'Wynonna Earp' renewed for Season 4

July 22 (UPI) -- Syfy announced it has renewed its comic-book adaptation Wynonna Earp for a fourth season.

"Let's start this off right, #Earpers. We'll be back for Season 4. #WynonnaEarp #SDCC," said a post on the show's Twitter account Saturday.

The message included a brief video of fans cheering the renewal and chanting, "Season 4!" at San Diego Comic-Con.

The show follows the life of 19th-century lawman Wyatt Earp's demon-fighting great-great-granddaughter Wynonna, played by Melanie Scrofano. Co-starring Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Tim Rozon and Shamier Anderson, Season 3 debuted on the cable network Friday.