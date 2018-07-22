Home / Entertainment News / TV

Reports: Sara Haines, Kimberly Guilfoyle exiting panel shows

By Karen Butler  |  July 22, 2018 at 12:36 PM
July 22 (UPI) -- Sara Haines and Kimberly Guilfoyle are reportedly leaving their respective, daytime talk shows.

Variety said Haines is departing ABC's The View to co-host the planned third hour of Good Morning America with current GMA co-host Michael Strahan.

The new afternoon leg of GMA is to begin airing Sept. 10. The network announced in May that it was canceling its food and lifestyle program The Chew to make way for it.

Paul Faris confirmed last week she is leaving her co-host post The View -- and her job as a GMA correspondent -- for a new role at ABC News to begin this fall.

Haines' and Faris' fellow panelists this year were Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin.

Fox News told The New York Times Guilfoyle will no longer serve as co-host of its news analysis program The Five, which also features Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters, Dana Perino and Juan Williams.

She did not appear on Friday's edition of the weekday program.

Politico reported the prosecutor turned pundit -- who is dating Donald Trump Jr. -- is going to work for the America First super PAC, which supports Trump's father, U.S. President Donald Trump.

She is also expected to help campaign for Republican candidates running in the upcoming mid-term elections.

