'Shadowhunters': Harry Shum Jr. films finale after cancellation

By Annie Martin Follow @littlemannie   |  July 17, 2018 at 12:31 PM
July 17 (UPI) -- Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments star Harry Shum Jr., is filming the Season 3 finale.

The 36-year-old actor, who plays Magnus Bane on the Freeform series, shared a photo from the set Tuesday following news of the show's cancellation.

Shum posted a picture on Instagram of himself in costume as Magnus. Crew members can be seen in the background, including one person directly behind Shum.

"Filming the Finale (with a head growing out of my neck) @shadowhunterstv," the star captioned the post.

Freeform canceled Shadowhunters in June, but ordered two extra episodes to conclude the series. The show, which is based on the Cassandra Clare book series The Mortal Instruments, will premiere the second half of its third season in 2019.

"Believe me we are as shocked as you," Katherine McNamara, who portrays Clarissa "Clary Fray" Fairchild, tweeted after the cancellation was announced. "Truly, this show has been a treasure. I fell in love with this story and its mythology instantly."

"Playing Clary has been an honor and a joy. She is such a special, strong lady," the actress added. "Thank you for entrusting her to me and coming on this journey with us."

Shadowhunters co-stars Dominic Sherwood, Alberto Rosende, Matthew Daddario, Emeraude Toubia, Isaiah Mustafa and Alisha Wainwright. Fans remain hopeful the series will be picked up elsewhere, although Netflix told Deadline last week it has no plans to do so.

