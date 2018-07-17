Kylie Jenner on Travis Scott: We 'just rode off into the sunset'

July 17 (UPI) -- Kylie Jenner says she "just rode off into the sunset" with Travis Scott during the early days of their relationship.

The 20-year-old television personality shared details about her whirlwind romance with the 26-year-old rapper in the August issue of GQ.

Jenner confirmed she first met Scott during Coachella music festival in April 2017. The pair immediately connected, and Jenner said she abandoned her life in California to follow Scott on tour.

"Coachella was one of the stops on his tour. So he said, 'I'm going back on tour -- what do we want to do about this?' Because we obviously liked each other," the star recalled. "And I was like, 'I guess I'm going with you.'"

"I really jumped on the bus," she said. "And then we rode off into the sunset. I did the whole tour with him."

Jenner said her mom, Kris Jenner, and family supported her decision to follow her heart.

"My whole family knows that I do whatever I'm going to do. I've been that way my whole life. I don't really answer to anybody. I live on my own, and so I just rode off into the sunset," the television personality said.

"We had a lot of downtime. It was organic. And we would just go to these random cities. We got to not be who we really were," she added.

Jenner and Scott welcomed their first child, daughter Stormi, in February. E! News reported in May that the couple are in "the best place they have ever been in their relationship" since their baby girl's birth.

"Things really came full circle once Stormi was born and they now have an unbreakable bond," a source said. "Travis has been fully accepted into the family and everyone is so in love with their little family they created."