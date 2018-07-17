Katharine McPhee mourns dad Daniel's death: 'Heartbroken'

July 17 (UPI) -- Katharine McPhee is feeling "heartbroken" in the wake of her dad's death.

The 34-year-old actress and singer paid tribute to her father, Daniel McPhee, in an Instagram post Monday following his death the day prior.

McPhee shared a pair of throwback photos featuring her dad. The first shows McPhee with Daniel, while the other features McPhee, Daniel and her sister, Adriana McPhee.

"I can't believe I'm even writing this.... But it is with heavy heart that I share that my sweet sweet Papa left this earth yesterday morning," McPhee wrote. "We as a family are completely heartbroken and devastated."

"He was my biggest fan, my biggest champion, always telling me to 'Give em hell kid!' He was so kind and caring and made sure we knew how much he loved us. Not sure my heart will ever be the same," she said. "I love you Papa. I already miss you so much. This hurts."

McPhee is starring in the Broadway musical Waitress and will return to the stage next week. She missed shows over the weekend due to the situation with her father.

"Hey my Waitress fans... I'm so so sorry to inform you I will be out this weekend from the shows," the star tweeted Saturday. "I'm having to fly back to LA right now for a family emergency. It breaks my heart to disappoint anyone. Sending all my love."

Daniel's death comes just two weeks after McPhee's engagement to David Foster. McPhee confirmed her engagement to Foster on July 3, saying the 68-year-old musician proposed in Anacapri, Italy.