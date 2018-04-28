Sean Giambrone from 'The Goldbergs' to co-star in 'Kim Possible' movie

April 28 (UPI) -- The Goldbergs cast member Sean Giambrone will portray Ron Stoppable in Disney Channel's live-action Kim Possible movie.

The 18-year-old actor will co-star opposite 16-year-old newcomer Sadie Stanley in the project, which will be filmed this summer for an anticipated 2019 premiere.

"We're excited for audiences to see Sadie and Sean bring these iconic roles to life," Judy Taylor, senior vice president of the cable network's casting and talent relations, said in a statement.

The comedy-adventure is based on the animated series about a high-school girl who, in her spare time, saves the world from villains, a news release noted. The TV show began in 2002, ran for 87 episodes and spawned two cartoon movies.

Disney Channel this week released a video showing Christy Carlson Romano, 34, and Will Friedle, 41, -- who lent their voices to the characters in the original incarnation -- auditioning to reprise their roles in the live-action version. Realizing they might be too old for the parts, they end up endorsing Stanley and Giambrone after casting directors hold up their photos.