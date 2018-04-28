Katee Sackhoff to star in Netflix's 'Another Life'

April 28 (UPI) -- Netfix has ordered 10 episodes of Another Life, a space drama starring Battlestar Galactica alum Katee Sackhoff.

Aaron Martin -- whose credits include Slasher, Saving Hope and Degrassi: The Next Generation -- is the show's creator and show-runner.

"Astronaut Niko Breckenridge leads a crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact," a news release said. "As she and her young crew investigate, they face unimaginable danger on what might very well be a one-way mission."

Sackhoff, 38, has also appeared in Nip/Tuck, Halloween: Resurrection, White Noise: The Light, Batman: Year One, The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia, Sexy Evil Genius, Riddick, Oculus and Don't Knock Twice.

Netflix is the home to many sci-fi series including Lost in Space, Altered Carbon and Stranger Things.