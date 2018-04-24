'Lethal Weapon' actor Clayne Crawford apologizes for on-set behavior

April 24 (UPI) -- Clayne Crawford said in an Instagram post Tuesday he is grateful for his job on the FOX series Lethal Weapon and hopes fans "will stick with me and stick with the show."

The actor's message came in the wake of a Deadline.com report that said the show was in danger of cancellation or Crawford might be replaced on it, due to alleged unprofessional behavior he demonstrated on the show's set. The network has not publicly commented on the matter.

Crawford, 40, described the media report as "incredibly distressing," but confirmed he has been reprimanded twice during the past two seasons of the cop dramedy.

"The first reprimand was because I reacted with anger over working conditions that did not feel safe or conducive to good work under the leadership of a guest director and assistant director, who, in turn, were angry at my response. I met with human resources, I apologized for my part of the conflict, and I completed studio appointed therapy in October. I even shared a sizeable portion of my paycheck with one of the parties involved, per the instruction of the studio," he wrote. "The second reprimand happened just a few weeks ago during the episode I was directing. An actor on set felt unsafe because a piece of shrapnel from an effect hit him. It was an unfortunate event that happened in spite of all precautions and procedures being followed. I take responsibility for the incident, because I was in charge of the set."

Crawford praised all of his collaborators and insisted he "would never intentionally jeopardize so many jobs."

"I am incredibly sorry if my passion for doing good work has ever made anyone feel less than comfortable on set or feel less than celebrated for their efforts. Furthermore, I apologize to all the crew and cast for any negative attention Lethal Weapon is receiving because of these incidents," he said.