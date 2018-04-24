'Big Hero 6' series to premiere on Disney Channel June 9

April 24 (UPI) -- Disney Channel said Tuesday it will air the first two episodes of its new cartoon Big Hero 6: The Series on June 9 and 10.

Following the premiere weekend, fresh episodes will debut Saturdays through September. Most of the show's characters will be voiced by the same actors who worked on the 2014 animated blockbuster Big Hero 6.

Returning from the movie -- which was about a team of student scientists who battle evildoers to save their city of San Fransokyo -- are Maya Rudolph as Aunt Cass; Ryan Potter as Hiro; Scott Adsit as Baymax; Jamie Chung as Go Go; Genesis Rodriguez as Honey Lemon; and Stan Lee as Fred's dad.

Khary Payton will replace Damon Wayans, Jr. as Wasabi and Brooks Wheelan will take over T.J. Miller's role of Fred in the series.