Home / Entertainment News / TV

'Big Hero 6' series to premiere on Disney Channel June 9

By Karen Butler  |  April 24, 2018 at 8:25 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 24 (UPI) -- Disney Channel said Tuesday it will air the first two episodes of its new cartoon Big Hero 6: The Series on June 9 and 10.

Following the premiere weekend, fresh episodes will debut Saturdays through September. Most of the show's characters will be voiced by the same actors who worked on the 2014 animated blockbuster Big Hero 6.

Returning from the movie -- which was about a team of student scientists who battle evildoers to save their city of San Fransokyo -- are Maya Rudolph as Aunt Cass; Ryan Potter as Hiro; Scott Adsit as Baymax; Jamie Chung as Go Go; Genesis Rodriguez as Honey Lemon; and Stan Lee as Fred's dad.

Khary Payton will replace Damon Wayans, Jr. as Wasabi and Brooks Wheelan will take over T.J. Miller's role of Fred in the series.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Antonio Banderas: 'Idol' Picasso's dark side was painful to play Antonio Banderas: 'Idol' Picasso's dark side was painful to play
Antonio Banderas: I will love Melanie Griffith 'until the day I die' Antonio Banderas: I will love Melanie Griffith 'until the day I die'
Carrie Underwood shares close-up selfie after her fall Carrie Underwood shares close-up selfie after her fall
Famous birthdays for April 24: Kelly Clarkson, Barbra Streisand Famous birthdays for April 24: Kelly Clarkson, Barbra Streisand
Kym Johnson gives birth to twins with Robert Herjavec Kym Johnson gives birth to twins with Robert Herjavec