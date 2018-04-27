'Stranger Things' cast goes back to work in new video

April 27 (UPI) -- Filming on Season 3 of the supernatural series Stranger Things is now underway, Netflix said Friday.

The streaming giant released a 90-second, black-and-white video that showed cast members gathering on a studio sound stage to read their scripts together for the first time.

"On April 20, old friends and a few strangers came together to start work on a new adventure," read words that popped up on the screen as name placards for returning stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Winona Ryder, Gaten Matarazzo, Charlie Heaton, Dacre Montgomery, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery and Natalia Dyer were placed on tables.

Cards bearing the names of series newcomers Maya Hawke, Jake Busey and Cary Elwes were also spotted.

Ryder previously worked with Elwes on Bram Stoker's Dracula in 1992 and with Hawke's father Ethan in 1994's Reality Bites.