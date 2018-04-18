Anne Archer, Joe Piscopo to guest star on 'Law & Order: SVU'

April 18 (UPI) -- Anne Archer, Fionnula Flanagan, Hal Linden and Joe Piscopo will guest star on the May 16 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, NBC said Wednesday.

The episode takes place in an assisted living home where a resident -- played by Lost alum Flanagan -- with Alzheimer's Disease reports she has been raped.

Fatal Attraction icon Archer plays a notorious actress connected to the case, while Barney Miller veteran Linden plays a man from the alleged victim's past and former Saturday Night Live player Piscopo channels Frank Sinatra as an entertainer who works at the facility, a news release said.

"We were quadruple blessed with our guest stars on 'Mama,'" executive producer and showrunner Michael Chernuchin said in a statement about the episode. "First, Joe Piscopo turned our set into a night club with Old Blue Eyes taking center stage. Then, Hal Linden, one of the all-time great TV police captains, discovered what it's like to be on the other side of the interrogation table while rediscovering a 50-year-old love affair with the character played by the always brilliant Fionnula Flanagan. Finally, Anne Archer displays the unique talent that makes her true Hollywood royalty."