Natalie Dormer's 'Picnic at Hanging Rock' to debut May 25

By Karen Butler  |  April 13, 2018 at 11:06 AM
April 13 (UPI) -- Picnic at Hanging Rock, a six-part drama starring Game of Thrones and Sherlock alum Natalie Dormer as a school headmistress, is to debut May 25 on Amazon Prime.

The miniseries is based on Joan Lindsay's Australian mystery novel of the same name. Co-starring alongside Dormer are Samara Weaving, Madeleine Madden, Lily Sullivan, Lola Bessis, Yael Stone, Anna McGahan, Sibylla Budd, Ruby Rees and Inez Curro.

The story is about an investigation into the disappearances of three schoolgirls and a teacher on Valentine's Day in 1900. The first episode is to screen at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York next month.

Picnic at Hanging Rock is a FremantleMedia Australia production for Foxtel in Australia, co-produced with Amazon Prime Video for the United States.

