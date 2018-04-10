Amal Clooney says romance with George felt 'natural'

April 10 (UPI) -- Amal Clooney says her romance with husband George Clooney felt "natural."

The 40-year-old barrister recalled falling for the 56-year-old actor in the May issue of Vogue. Amal and George had their first date at a restaurant in London after meeting at George's house in Lake Como, Italy.

"It felt like the most natural thing in the world," Amal said of their romance. "Before that experience, I always hoped there could be love that was overwhelming and didn't require any weighing or decision-making."

"It's the one thing in life that I think is the biggest determinant of happiness, and it's the thing you have the least control over," she explained. "Are you going to meet this person? I was 35 when I met him. It wasn't obvious that it was going to happen for me."

George agreed, saying he was instantly attracted to Amal when they met and "immediately knew that something was very different" after their first date.

"Of course she was beautiful," the actor said. "But I also thought she was fascinating, and I thought she was brilliant. Her life was incredibly exciting -- the clients she was taking on and the superhuman work she was doing. I was taken with her from the moment I saw her."

Amal and George married in Venice, Italy, in September 2014, and welcomed their twins, daughter Ella and son Alexander, in June. George couldn't help but gush about Amal in the February episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, saying the barrister gave his life greater purpose.

"I have to say, before I had the twins I felt that about her," the star said.

"I felt that I met someone who I would absolutely trade my life for. I met someone that her life meant more to me than my life, and I'd never had that experience before," he added.