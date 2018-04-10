April 10 (UPI) -- Mom-to-be Jinger Duggar says she's expecting a baby girl.

The 24-year-old television personality said in a blog post Monday that she "could not be more excited" to welcome a daughter with husband Jeremy Vuolo.

"We are so happy to announce that we are having a BABY GIRL!" Duggar wrote. "We could not be more excited and are eagerly anticipating meeting our little lady this Summer."

"We especially love thinking forward and realizing that she will have excellent role models in both of her grandmothers, who cannot wait to shower her with love," she added.

Duggar and Vuolo shared the news with their friends and family at a baby shower hosted by their "generous" pals Juan and Margarita.

"The shower was an amazing time of celebrating our new arrival with loved ones," Duggar said in the post. "We were overwhelmed by the kindness and thoughtful generosity of everyone."

Duggar, who stars on the TLC series Counting On, said in a video on the TLC website that it was "amazing" to see her friends and family react to the news.

"They were just super excited," she said. "I think the comment we heard most was, 'There's finally another girl in this family!' I think that's the big thrill at this point."

Duggar's sisters Jill Duggar and Jessa Duggar are both mom to two sons, while her sister Joy-Anna Duggar welcomed a baby boy in February. Jinger announced her pregnancy in January, and showed off her baby bump the next month.