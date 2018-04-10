Kate Gosselin to look for love on new TLC series

April 10 (UPI) -- Mom-of-eight Kate Gosselin will look for love on a new TLC series.

The 43-year-old television personality will star on Kate Plus Date, which will follow Gosselin as she explores dating nearly 10 years after her divorce from Jon Gosselin.

"@Kateplusmy8 is looking for love on her new series, #KatePlusDate!" TLC confirmed in a tweet Monday.

Gosselin said in an interview with People that she's "nervous" but "excited" about the show. She shares 17-year-old twins Cara and Mady and 13-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel and Leah, with Jon, from whom she split in June 2009.

"It was very apparent, now that they're older and talking about dating and how they're all gonna get married someday ... it became apparent: they want someone for me," the star said of her kids. "They want me to have somebody in my life."

"I stopped focusing on myself -- I used to be a runner, and all of these things sort of fell by the wayside, and I sort of forgot about the dating thing," she explained. "It's never really fit into my life."

Gosselin said she's "open" to meeting "whoever," but is looking for a mature individual who respects her independence and can ultimately develop a relationship with her children.

"I do want someone with a set career, who is confident," the star said. "A grown-up with their own life, their own agenda, who knows who they are. If someone travels for work, that would be great, because I'm used to being on my own and being self-sufficient."

"[I] would love my kids to have a mutual friendship and respect with this guy and for him to be someone they can ask for advice," she added. "It would be great for my kids to have someone they can feel like is a real friend."

Gosselin and her family came to fame on the TLC series Jon & Kate Plus 8, which was renamed Kate Plus 8 following the star's divorce.