Heidi Klum gets close to Tom Kaulitz in Mexico

April 9 (UPI) -- Heidi Klum is getting close to new beau Tom Kaulitz in Mexico.

The 44-year-old model and television personality went topless during her vacation with the 28-year-old musician Sunday in Cabo San Lucas, according to Page Six.

Klum sported black bikini bottoms and mirrored sunglasses as she enjoyed a sunny day with Kaulitz. The Tokio Hotel guitarist was seen straddling and kissing Klum as she soaked up rays on her lounge chair.

Just Jared reported Klum and Kaulitz arrived together Sunday in Cabo San Lucas. The rumored couple left the airport with their arms around each other.

Klum and Kaulitz were first linked in March after they were spotted leaving a party in West Hollywood, according to Us Weekly. The pair were seen kissing later in the month as Klum took a break from filming America's Got Talent.

Klum, who confirmed her split from Vito Schnabel in September, recently went topless for her first-ever Maxim cover.

"Confidence is sexy," the star said in the cover story. "There's something alluring about a person that just seems at ease and comfortable with themselves. It's something we should all strive for."

"I can look at photos of when I was 24, and of course I am going to look different now at 44 and having had four children -- but again, it's about being comfortable with yourself and what you see in the mirror," she added.

Klum is mom to 13-year-old daughter Helene, 12-year-old son Henry, 11-year-old son Johan and 8-year-old daughter Lou.