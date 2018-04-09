'Real Housewives' star Kenya Moore expecting first child

April 9 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore is going to be a first-time mom.

The 47-year-old television personality announced she's pregnant during Part 1 of the Bravo show's Season 10 reunion, which aired Sunday. Moore is expecting with husband Marc Daly.

"We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late this year," she told host Andy Cohen.

Moore was reluctant to share more details, saying she's just hoping for a "healthy baby."

"I don't want to talk about the details. I am still just very nervous about everything so I just want to get past a safe place," the star explained.

Moore said in a tweet Sunday night that she is carrying her child herself, not using a surrogate. She also hinted she would like to have more kids in the future.

"No surrogate but maybe my next one," the television personality wrote in response to a fan inquiry.

No surrogate but maybe my next one https://t.co/7ejd2kMrWO — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) April 9, 2018

Moore and Daly married in June after six months of dating. Moore voiced her desire to have children in an interview with E! News in December after she was spotted visiting a fertility clinic in Barbados.

"I absolutely want children. My husband wants to have children with me and we are working on it," she said at the time. "I'm hopeful that within in the year, I'll have a little one running around."

Part 2 and Part 3 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 reunion will air April 15 and April 22, respectively. The series co-stars NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams and Shereé Whitfield.