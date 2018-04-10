Gwen Stefani confirms Las Vegas residency: 'It's happening!'

April 10 (UPI) -- Gwen Stefani's rumored Las Vegas residency show is happening.

The 48-year-old singer said in a Facebook post Tuesday that she will kick off her Just a Girl residency show at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in June.

"It's happening!! My very first Las Vegas residency 'Just a Girl' is opening June 27th," she wrote. "Tix for all 25 dates go on sale this Fri at 10am PT."

Stefani will perform dates in June, July and December and in February and March of 2019. She said on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she's "really excited" about the venture.

"I'm going to be doing my first-ever Vegas residency," the star announced. "I know I'm doing it, I know I'm doing it, but it just doesn't feel real yet."

"I feel really nervous about it but really excited," she added.

Stefani attended Jennifer Lopez's "All I Have" residency show at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in March amid rumors she would have her own residency at the casino. Stefani last released the holiday album You Make It Feel Like Christmas in October.