'Bachelor Winter Games' stars Dean and Lesley speak out after split

April 9 (UPI) -- Bachelor Winter Games stars Dean Unglert and Lesley Murphy are breaking their silence following their rumored split.
The television personalities mused about love and relationships in separate Instagram posts over the weekend following reports they have called it quits.
Unglert said in a post Saturday that he has "a lot of work to do" before he's ready for love. The 26-year-old star appeared on The Bachelorette Season 13 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 before Bachelor Winter Games.
"As I've gotten older, I've learned that although everyone DESERVES love, it's not something we're entitled to," Unglert wrote.
"Love takes work. Love is compromise. Love is earned," he explained. "I still have a lot of work to do on myself, a lot to prove to myself, before I'm ready for something like that."
Growing up as a kid I had a crude but utopian idea of what love is. I always had this idea that no matter what you did, no matter how you act, as long as you’re true to yourself and act in good conscious, your path would lead you to the one person on this planet you’re meant to be with. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned that although everyone DESERVES love, it’s not something we’re entitled to. Love takes work. Love is compromise. Love is earned. I still have a lot of work to do on myself, a lot to prove to myself, before I’m ready for something like that.
Murphy, who competed on The Bachelor Season 17 before starring on Bachelor in Paradise, said in a post Sunday that her time with the franchise has taught her the importance of investing in someone who is ready.
"I know it's imperative to find someone who chooses us and acknowledges our many layers, who can be open and vulnerable, and most importantly, who is ready. To meet someone and be met. To be chosen and to choose. To love and be loved," the 30-year-old star wrote.
"This is everything," she added. "All we need is that same energy reciprocated, and despite how open and loving you attempt to be, people can only meet you as deeply as they've met themselves."
"Out with the old, in with the true," Murphy said. "It was a long winter, and I'm excited for a new season Let the spring cleaning commence. I'm ready."
It’s a bit strange to feel the need to post about this, but I don’t think I can honestly resume my normal programming (✈️🏖🏕) without giving you an explanation - and maybe that’s the wrong word, but I just wanted to thank y’all for the love and respect you’ve shown me over the past few days. I spent 5 years away from Bachelor Nation as I lived abroad and traveled for work. I came back to Winter Games because I’ve seen this franchise work miracles before. Through The Bachelor and my journey around the world, I have made deep connections, true meaningful intimate relationships with many walks of life. I know it’s imperative to find someone who chooses us and acknowledges our many layers, who can be open and vulnerable, and most importantly, who is ready. To meet someone and be met. To be chosen and to choose. To love and to be loved. This is everything. All we need is that same energy reciprocated, and despite how open and loving you attempt to be, people can only meet you as deeply as they’ve met themselves. Don’t be afraid to be the one that loved the most and give everything you had, because you’ve got to find people who love like you do and who are ready. Out with the old, in with the ᴛʀᴜᴇ. It was a long winter, and I’m excited for a new season🌱🌸🌻🌷Let the spring cleaning commence. I’m ready.
Unglert and Murphy started dating after meeting on Bachelor Winter Games, which aired on ABC in February. E! News reported last week that the pair had recently broken up.
"They have been rocky for a few weeks now," a source said. "Distance and traveling were a factor. They are both going to continue to be friendly and are on good terms, but their romantic relationship has ended."