'Bachelor Winter Games' stars Dean and Lesley speak out after split

April 9 (UPI) -- Bachelor Winter Games stars Dean Unglert and Lesley Murphy are breaking their silence following their rumored split.

The television personalities mused about love and relationships in separate Instagram posts over the weekend following reports they have called it quits.

Unglert said in a post Saturday that he has "a lot of work to do" before he's ready for love. The 26-year-old star appeared on The Bachelorette Season 13 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 before Bachelor Winter Games.

"As I've gotten older, I've learned that although everyone DESERVES love, it's not something we're entitled to," Unglert wrote.

"Love takes work. Love is compromise. Love is earned," he explained. "I still have a lot of work to do on myself, a lot to prove to myself, before I'm ready for something like that."

Murphy, who competed on The Bachelor Season 17 before starring on Bachelor in Paradise, said in a post Sunday that her time with the franchise has taught her the importance of investing in someone who is ready.

"I know it's imperative to find someone who chooses us and acknowledges our many layers, who can be open and vulnerable, and most importantly, who is ready. To meet someone and be met. To be chosen and to choose. To love and be loved," the 30-year-old star wrote.

"This is everything," she added. "All we need is that same energy reciprocated, and despite how open and loving you attempt to be, people can only meet you as deeply as they've met themselves."

"Out with the old, in with the true," Murphy said. "It was a long winter, and I'm excited for a new season Let the spring cleaning commence. I'm ready."

Unglert and Murphy started dating after meeting on Bachelor Winter Games, which aired on ABC in February. E! News reported last week that the pair had recently broken up.

"They have been rocky for a few weeks now," a source said. "Distance and traveling were a factor. They are both going to continue to be friendly and are on good terms, but their romantic relationship has ended."