Demi Lovato shows off stretch marks, cellulite: 'I still love myself'

April 6 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato is embracing her stretch marks, cellulite and other perceived flaws.

The 25-year-old singer and actress shared a series of Boomerang videos and a body-positive message Thursday on Instagram Stories.

Lovato began by posting a clip of herself pinching her bare stomach.

"Stretch marks and extra fat.. and yet I still love myself," she captioned the video, adding a heart emoji.

Lovato then shared a clip of her "cellulite." She said in a followup post that her legs appeared smoother in the video than in real life.

"The boomerang smoothed out my legs," the star wrote. "The point is, I have cellulite just like the other 93% of women do. What you see on Instagram isn't always what it seems to be. Let's embrace our real selves. #iloveme."

Lovato ended by posting a mirror selfie. The singer showed off her figure in a cropped t-shirt and shorts.

"No thigh gap for me and yet I still love myself," she wrote.

Lovato, who is recovering from an eating disorder, shared a similar message of self-love in January after posting a much-discussed photo of herself in a swimsuit.

"I do [feel] confident," the star said in an interview with The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I've been working on myself for the past year, more so than I've ever worked on myself."

"I've really surrendered to the process of just learning to love yourself and I feel like it shows in my pictures," she added. "I want to show my fans it's possible that they can get to that self-love, too."