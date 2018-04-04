'Jersey Shore' star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro welcomes first child

April 4 (UPI) -- Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is a first-time dad.

MTV, which airs Jersey Shore, confirmed Tuesday to Us Weekly that Ortiz-Magro's girlfriend, Jen Harley, gave birth to a baby girl.

Ortiz-Magro skipped the London premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation the same day, according to E! News. Sources said the star is elated to be a dad.

"He's over the moon," an insider said.

Harley, who is already mom to 11-year-old son Mason, had said Monday on Instagram Stories that she was going into labor.

"Ron lands at seven so we have five hours," she said in the video. "I'm feeling very uncomfortable."

Ortiz-Magro's co-star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino confirmed on Tuesday's episode of Page Six TV that Harley had given birth. He said the couple named their daughter Sky.

"Last night Ronnie was on a flight to do press for Jersey Shore Family Vacation in London. He had to turn around because his girlfriend's water broke and he had to go straight back to [Las] Vegas to catch the baby," the star shared.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation will premiere Thursday, April 5 on MTV.