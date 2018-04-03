Ciara posts photos from first Easter with daughter Sienna

April 3 (UPI) -- Ciara is giving fans a glimpse of her first Easter with daughter Sienna.

The 32-year-old singer shared pictures Monday on Instagram from her Sunday celebration with husband Russell Wilson, 3-year-old son Future Zahir and 11-month-old Sienna Princess.

One snapshot shows Ciara and her family smiling for a group photo. The foursome wore all-white outfits, with Future in a henley and jeans and Sienna in a frilly dress.

"1st Family #Easter," Ciara wrote, adding a hatching chick emoji.

1st Family #Easter 🐣 A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Apr 2, 2018 at 1:42pm PDT

Ciara also posted a cute picture of Future and Sienna sitting together on a bench. The singer shares her son with ex-fiancé Future, and welcomed Sienna with Wilson in April 2017.

"Tight Like Glue. This Is How They Roll #Easter," she captioned the snapshot.

Ciara and Wilson, a quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, married in July 2016. The singer discussed her family in an interview with E! News in March, saying it has been "so fun" but "different" to raise a daughter after having a son.

"I think it's inevitable for her to have a little bit of tomboy in her from Future, Russ and me," she said. "She's going to have some of that edge to her."

Ciara also shared plans for her seventh studio album. She last released the album Jackie in May 2015.

"Two months before I gave birth to [Sienna] I started making the record," the star said. "I'm not gonna rush the process but I'm super excited. I'm really thrilled to put the music out for my fans when it's time."