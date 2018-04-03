Emily Maynard says her husband, late fiance share a birthday

April 3 (UPI) -- Emily Maynard says her husband shares a birthday with her late fiance.

The 32-year-old television personality penned an emotional Instagram post Monday, April 2 about how Tyler Johnson has the same birthday as her late fiance, Ricky Hendrick. Maynard and Hendrick share 12-year-old daughter Ricki.

"April 2nd used to be a day of sadness for me, as it's the birthday of Ricki's dad and it would remind me of all the celebrations his family and I missed out on. But because of God's redemptive love, I'm able to celebrate on this day again," the star captioned a slideshow with Johnson.

"On our first date when Tyler told me his birthday I felt in that moment, as crazy as it sounds, God sitting in Heaven smiling at me. Now, 5 years later, he is absolutely nothing short of the best thing that's ever happened in my life."

Maynard and Johnson will celebrate their four-year wedding anniversary in June. The couple share three sons, 2-year-old Jennings Tyler, 18-month-old Gibson Kyle and 4-month-old Gatlin Avery.

"Tyler, to try to put into words how special you are would be a disservice to you, but I hope you never doubt how much joy and love you bring into all of our lives," Maynard wrote. "I pray every day our kids will have your heart. And looks. :) I love you to all the stars and back. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @mtylerjohnson!"

Maynard, who was pregnant with Ricki when Hendrick died in a plane crash in October 2004, celebrated Easter with her family Sunday. She shared a photo of her family attending Freedom House Church outside Charlotte, N.C.

"Luke 23:46-67 {Happy Easter!}," the star captioned the picture.

Maynard competed on The Bachelor Season 15 before starring on The Bachelorette Season 8.