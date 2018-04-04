Adele officiated TV host Alan Carr's secret wedding

April 4 (UPI) -- Adele says she officiated friend and TV host Alan Carr's secret wedding.

The 29-year-old British singer confirmed in an Instagram post Tuesday that she was ordained to preside over Carr's nuptials to Paul Drayton.

Adele shared a photo of herself standing in front of a wall of roses at the ceremony. She wore a flowing white dress and a cape for the event.

"Seeing as the cats out the bag. I married two of my best friends in January. You know me any excuse to dress up... @chattyman #LoveisLove," the star captioned the picture.

Carr had said on Tuesday's episode of the ITV series This Morning that Adele hosted his wedding in the backyard of her Los Angeles home.

"She's known me and Paul for ages," the 41-year-old television personality and comedian said. "She said, 'I want to do your special day. Let me do everything.'"

"She got ordained and she married us," he added. "She did the whole day. She is the kindest, most sweetest, loveliest person ever."

Carr said Adele served as wedding planner and sang during his first dance with Drayton. She also flew the couple to see Celine Dion's residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.