Sammi Giancola passed on 'Jersey Shore' reunion to avoid 'toxic' situations

March 30 (UPI) -- Sammi Giancola says she passed on the Jersey Shore reunion to avoid potentially "toxic" situations.

The 31-year-old television personality, aka Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, explained her decision to not return for Jersey Shore Family Vacation in an Instagram post Friday.

"I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship," Giancola, who is dating Christian Biscardi, wrote.

"I am not the same person as I was when I was 22," she said. "At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations."

Giancola had a volatile relationship with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro during Jersey Shore's original run on MTV. Ortiz-Magro, who is expecting his first child with girlfriend Jen Harley, will take part in the reunion.

"It was a difficult decision as I love my roomies," Giancola said of her co-stars. "I've decided to focus on me, my future and what truly makes me happy."

"I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me! I've just decided to live my life for me these days," she explained. "Also I am forever grateful & thankful for all of you!!! Special shout out to my fans."

Jersey Shore originally had a six-season run from 2009 to 2012. Ortiz-Magro, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jennifer "JWoww" Farley, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Paul "Pauly D" Del Veccio, Vinny Guadagnino and Deena Nicole Cortsese will return for Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which premieres April 5.