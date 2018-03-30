'This is Us' star Chrissy Metz splits from boyfriend

March 30 (UPI) -- This is Us star Chrissy Metz recently split from her boyfriend.

The 37-year-old actress, who plays Kate Pearson on the NBC series, confirmed on Friday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show that she called it quits with Josh Stancil.

"I'm dating myself currently," she told host Wendy Williams.

Metz met Stancil on the This is Us set, where he worked as a camera grip. She said Stancil "moved onto another show" prior to their breakup.

"We're still friends," the star said. "I'm always friends with people who I was previously with, which is important to me, you know? Because you care about the person. You don't just dump them off."

Metz had said in an interview with People published Tuesday that she's open to dating but not in a rush to find a new relationship.

"I want to date; I'd love to meet someone organically. But I'm not really in that headspace," she said.

Metz, who was previously married to Martyn Eaden, also discussed the possibility of marrying again.

"Maybe, if it's the right person," she said. "I love love. I'm probably the most romantic, gushy, lovely person."

This is Us completed a second season this month. The series co-stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley.