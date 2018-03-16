Mandy Moore says fiance put 'so much love' into engagement ring

March 16 (UPI) -- Mandy Moore says her fiancé put "so much love" into designing her engagement ring.

The 33-year-old actress couldn't help but gush in an interview with InStyle about the diamond sparkler Taylor Goldsmith proposed with in September.

"I've never been someone who wears a lot of jewelry," she told the magazine. "When my boyfriend and I started talking about getting engaged last year, I told him I didn't want a big ring ... So you can imagine how surprised I was when he proposed with this beautiful ring in the fall."

Goldsmith popped the question with a custom Irene Neuwirth ring that features a rose gold pavé band and a rose-cut diamond.

"It is so me," Moore said of the style. "I especially love that the diamond is flat -- you can see my skin through it, which makes it even more understated."

"It's elegant and cool, and you wouldn't even know it was an engagement ring if I didn't wear it on my left hand. Because he put so much love and thought into it, I've never felt so special," she gushed. "And now it's a symbol of our life together and all the excitement yet to come."

Moore, who was previously married to singer Ryan Adams, said in the January/February issue of Shape that she and Goldsmith are settling down in a new house and planning to start a family.

"My man and I found a house and are doing renovations," the star shared. "When we move, I'll feel like I finally have a place to hang my hat."

"We can set up the record player! I'll know where my brown sweater is! And we can start a family, hopefully sooner than later, and establish our own traditions," she said.

Moore is known for playing Rebecca Pearson on This is Us, which completed a second season on NBC this week. The series co-stars Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley.