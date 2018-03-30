Home / Entertainment News / TV

Arie Luyendyk Jr. helps move Lauren Burnham to Arizona

By Annie Martin  |  March 30, 2018 at 10:02 AM
March 30 (UPI) -- Arie Luyendyk, Jr., is helping move fiancée Lauren Burnham to Arizona.

The 35-year-old television personality is driving Burnham and her dog from her home state of Virginia to his house in Scottsdale.

The Bachelor star shared a photo Thursday on Instagram from his road trip with Burnham and her pup. The post was tagged at a gas station in Jackson, Tenn.

"Gezellig," he captioned the picture, adding a blue heart emoji.

Gezellig 💙

A post shared by Arie Luyendyk 🌹 (@ariejr) on

Burnham shared several posts on Instagram Stories from the road, including a video of herself using a goatee filter.

"Road trippin ya'll," she wrote.

Lauren Burnham shared several posts Thursday on Instagram Stories from her road trip with Arie Luyendyk, Jr. Screenshot via Lauren Burnham/Instagram Stories

Burnham said in an interview with People this month that she was moving to Scottsdale and looking forward to her future with Luyendyk.

"I'm moving to Scottsdale," she told the magazine. "And we're both very excited about marriage and starting a family."

Luyendyk and Burnham, the Season 22 runner-up, got engaged on the After the Final Rose special this month following Luyendyk's split from winner Becca Kufrin on the finale. The couple subsequently "fled the country" to travel together.

