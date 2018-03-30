Katy Perry admires Orlando Bloom's shirtless photo

March 30 (UPI) -- Katy Perry couldn't help but gush about Orlando Bloom's new, shirtless photo.

The 33-year-old American singer complimented Bloom's abs in an Instagram comment Thursday amid rumors she's back together with the 41-year-old British actor.

"Oh hey I was actually looking for a washboard to do me laundry on," she wrote, according to People.

Bloom had posted the throwback photo on his account Thursday evening. He said in the caption that he planned to get back in similar shape for his upcoming movie Killer Joe.

"#tbt capetown 'Brian fit' for #zulumovie this photo saved not JUST for vanity but as a lil reminder that I got to that place and I know how to get to that place when I need to go to that place," the star wrote. "diet-lifting-hours of #nopainnogain and a #mindfulness presence and #focus that just won't settle."

"nothing but respect for those who can maintain it," he said. "I try to stay close which is good because im heading back in that direction for Killer Joe soon to be at the @trafalgarstudios 18th may."

Perry and Bloom reunited in August after splitting in February 2017 after a year of dating. Entertainment Tonight reported in February that that pair are trying to stay out of the spotlight as they give "their love a second chance."

"The time they spend together alone is a way for them to build a new healthy relationship that is not under the eyes of their fans and the world," a source said. "They both live very busy lives and have carefully made a plan to give their love a second chance."

Bloom joined Perry in Japan this week as she kicked off the Asian leg of her Witness world tour, according to E! News. The pair were spotted wearing Mario and Luigi costumes during a go-kart tour Wednesday in Tokyo.