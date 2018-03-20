Kim Zolciak denies she's racist amid NeNe Leakes feud

March 20 (UPI) -- Kim Zolciak says race isn't a factor in her feud with NeNe Leakes.

The 39-year-old television personality responded on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live after her daughter Brielle Biermann posted a video of alleged cockroaches in the Real Housewives of Atlanta star's home.

"The video was made in good jest," Zolciak told host Andy Cohen. "Brielle knows I have a fear of bugs. She made the video, sent it to me personally, Brielle was out of it."

"I'm definitely not racist," she said. "I don't associate roach -- whatever, spider, whatever -- [with race] in my mind. I've heard it from several people. I hear you, [but] that's never where my head's been at."

Zolciak and Leakes have been feuding since Biermann posted the video in October. Leakes, who denied there were roaches in her house, suggested Zolciak was racist in an episode of Season 10.

"It sounds very racial when you are speaking to an African-American person and talk about roaches," the star said. "Do I believe Kim is a racist? Some of the things she has said would definitely make you go 'Hmm...'"

Biermann defended her mom in a series of tweets last week after Zolciak, Leakes and their co-stars filmed the Season 10 reunion.

"I can't even express the anger I'm feeling right now," the 21-year-old wrote. "It's absolutely disgusting how mean grown women can be. I wish nothing more than for the cast of RHOA to find happiness and peace. They need it more than anyone. I'm sick to my stomach."

Zolciak starred in the first five seasons of Real Housewives of Atlanta, and made guest appearances in Seasons 9 and 10. Leakes stars on the Bravo series with Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams and Shereé Whitfield.